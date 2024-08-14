StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

VSTO opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

