StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

