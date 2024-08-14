Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Put Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average volume of 3,435 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

