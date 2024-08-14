STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head to Head Contrast

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SiTime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -60.46% -10.53% -8.40% STMicroelectronics 19.68% 18.18% 12.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 1 3 0 2.75 STMicroelectronics 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings for SiTime and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $43.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 20.72 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -31.23 STMicroelectronics $15.41 billion 1.73 $4.21 billion $3.90 7.56

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; and radio frequency (RF) products. It also offers application-specific standard products for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. In addition, the company provides assembly and other services. It sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. The company serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.