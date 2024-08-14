Stifel Canada Comments on kneat.com, inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

kneat.com Price Performance

Shares of TSE KSI opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.00. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$417.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

