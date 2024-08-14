Stifel Canada Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.69.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$110.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$115.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57.

In related news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

