STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.2431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

