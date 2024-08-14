Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,868. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

