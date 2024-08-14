Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 73.32% and a negative return on equity of 111.94%.
Stereotaxis Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,868. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
