Steem Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.65 million and $17.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,538.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.69 or 0.00575572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00107926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00250971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,937,570 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

