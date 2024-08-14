Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 8,143,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 11,731,999 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $95.90.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

