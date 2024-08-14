Stantec Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Up 1.6 %

Stantec stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

