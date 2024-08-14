Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

