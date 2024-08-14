Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $9.40.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
