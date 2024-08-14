SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 60.8% in July

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

SRM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 70,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,071. SRM Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

About SRM Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.