Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 238,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,316. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.