Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 4,668,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

