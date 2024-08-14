SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 5.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.37. 266,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 982,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,893 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 436,830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

