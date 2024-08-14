SpringBig’s (SBIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Down 4.7 %

SBIG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,425. SpringBig has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

