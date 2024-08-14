SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. 114,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,209. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $136.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

