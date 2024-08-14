SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,018. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

