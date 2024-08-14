SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Reduced by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $228.06. 6,569,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,041. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

