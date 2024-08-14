SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,026,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570,098 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $48.90.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.