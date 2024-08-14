SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.46 and its 200 day moving average is $390.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

