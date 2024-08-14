Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million during the quarter.
Southland Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SLND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 26,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,268. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.53. Southland has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
About Southland
