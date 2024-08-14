Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Southland had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million during the quarter.

Southland Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 26,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,268. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.53. Southland has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

