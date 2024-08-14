Solidus Ai Tech Price Hits $0.0742 (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a market cap of $53.52 million and $3.37 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,234,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 720,019,173 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.0736116 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,303,894.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

