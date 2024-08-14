Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 275,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

