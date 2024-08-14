SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. 8,470,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 46,422,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

