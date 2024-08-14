Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,403. The company has a market capitalization of $598.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

