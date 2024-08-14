SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

