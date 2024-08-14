SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Announces Earnings Results

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 251.77% and a negative net margin of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

Shares of SKYX stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -2,809.07.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYX. Noble Financial initiated coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.