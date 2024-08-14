Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($88.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 112.00% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. On average, analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post $-213 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-103 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $641.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

