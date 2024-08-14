SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $7,917,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

