Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 1,197.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
Further Reading
