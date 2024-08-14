Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 5.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 7,765,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,287. The company has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

