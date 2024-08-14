Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 6,536,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

