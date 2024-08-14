Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 247,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

