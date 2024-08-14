Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,996,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,338,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 2,900,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.