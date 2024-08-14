Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Silicom has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silicom during the first quarter worth $256,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 59.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

