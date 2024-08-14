Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in July

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sika Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Sika has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $32.69.
About Sika
