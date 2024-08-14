Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 131.3% in July

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Sika has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

