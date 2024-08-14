Sigma Lithium (SGML) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGML opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $985.94 million, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.17. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

