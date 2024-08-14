Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Declines By 23.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

