Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Increases By 46.4%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WHFCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 6,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

