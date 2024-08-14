Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Grows By 189.5%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,800 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the July 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

