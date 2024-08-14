Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Declines By 26.7%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 827.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLF remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

