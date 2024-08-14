Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Declines By 26.7%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 827.0 days.
Venture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLF remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Venture has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.
Venture Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.