Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Drops By 57.7%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VSTEW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 63,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.