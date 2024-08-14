Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Rises By 64.8%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.23.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
