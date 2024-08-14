Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Rises By 64.8%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

