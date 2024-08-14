Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Decreases By 99.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Temenos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.