Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Decreases By 99.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Temenos Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.
About Temenos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What is a Dividend King?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.