Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Decreases By 66.7%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

SUEZY remained flat at C$6.30 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.04. Südzucker has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.85.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio is -714.89%.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Articles

