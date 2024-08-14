Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 70.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Seven & i stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

