Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declines By 23.1%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 751,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $571.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.06 and its 200 day moving average is $533.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $576.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.