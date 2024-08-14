Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Rises By 1,388.9%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,388.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.
Orpea Stock Performance
Shares of Orpea stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Orpea has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Orpea Company Profile
